3D Systems (DDD) Shares Down 5.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92. 1,242,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,356,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.79.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,096,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $323,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,428,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,428,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,464 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

