$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.44 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.46.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. 2,640,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,354. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $143,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

