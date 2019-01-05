4,229 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,022,000 after buying an additional 1,356,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,030,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,662,000 after buying an additional 1,636,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,480,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,559,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,368,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,631,000 after buying an additional 500,017 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4055 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

