43,129 Shares in Zuora Inc (ZUO) Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 135,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,463,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,551 shares of company stock worth $19,722,536.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/43129-shares-in-zuora-inc-zuo-acquired-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.