$5.86 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (IP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the highest is $6.06 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $24.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 439,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,109,000 after purchasing an additional 284,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,793,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 3,018,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,436. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

