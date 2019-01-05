50,507 Shares in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 230,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,394,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,752,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.28). Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

