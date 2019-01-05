$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will post sales of $51.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.34 million and the lowest is $50.43 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $212.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The company had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $280.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.43.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,798.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $5.11 on Monday, hitting $137.75. 407,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $128.20 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

