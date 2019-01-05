58.com (WUBA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 825,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 674,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in 58.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,297,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,722,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,722,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in 58.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 945,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,591,000 after buying an additional 160,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

