$643.26 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $643.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $648.90 million. TEGNA reported sales of $490.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TEGNA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 2,448,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 5,911,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,787 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,963,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,575 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,178,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 901,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,970,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 744,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

