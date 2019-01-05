$702.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $702.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.22 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $663.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,298 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,253,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 4,085,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,395,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 729.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $85,101,000 after buying an additional 1,021,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,723 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,178,000 after buying an additional 699,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 415,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,167. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

