$81.62 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $81.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. QAD reported sales of $80.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $331.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $332.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $349.62 million, with estimates ranging from $342.36 million to $353.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. QAD’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of QADA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 51,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,400. QAD has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.70%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $164,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,012,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,097,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,009,095 shares in the company, valued at $201,866,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $655,260 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 41.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 61.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in QAD by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

