$84.30 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report sales of $84.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. Lantheus posted sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $341.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $341.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.80 million, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $359.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 83.95% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 205,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,920. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

In related news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $127,060.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Lantheus by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lantheus by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

