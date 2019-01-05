88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 19,620,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 17,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/88-energy-88e-trading-9-5-higher.html.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.