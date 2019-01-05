ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

ABMD stock traded up $11.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.44. The company had a trading volume of 624,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

