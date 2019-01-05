Abjcoin Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Abjcoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Abjcoin has a market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abjcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017780 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000580 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,549.47 or 5.10361322 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00078161 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001281 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Abjcoin Coin Profile

Abjcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

