Acacia Communications (ACIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

ACIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $51.00 target price on Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acacia Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $262,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $119,753.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,853 shares of company stock valued at $610,440. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acacia Communications by 128.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 115,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,109 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 813.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 500,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 445,253 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

