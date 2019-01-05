Accenture Plc (ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will report sales of $10.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 billion. Accenture reported sales of $9.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $42.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.28 billion to $43.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $47.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $175.64.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $321,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,903,420.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $1,277,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,847,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,542 shares of company stock worth $12,808,359 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.