Access National (ANCX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group cut Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Access National stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Access National has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $446.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Access National had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Access National will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Access National by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Access National by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,068,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 65,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Access National by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Access National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 661,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Access National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

