Achain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $241,624.00 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $241,624.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Koinex, Huobi and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02300045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00157851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00204620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 789,062,469 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, OOOBTC, Coinnest, Bitinka, Bitbns, Huobi, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Koinex, Kucoin, Indodax and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.