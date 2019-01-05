ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Shares Down 7.3%

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 931,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 851,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,228 shares in the company, valued at $38,793,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 309,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

