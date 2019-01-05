Admiral Group plc (ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,968.11 ($25.72).

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,145 ($28.03) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,040 ($26.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Admiral Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,018 ($26.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.