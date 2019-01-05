ADTRAN (ADTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADTN. Bank of America upgraded shares of ADTRAN from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

ADTN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 467,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $511.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $140.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

