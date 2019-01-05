Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,411. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

