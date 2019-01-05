Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

PEP opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

