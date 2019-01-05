AEGON (AEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ABN Amro upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

AEG opened at $4.81 on Thursday. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 216.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AEGON by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,026,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 181,359 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in AEGON by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.