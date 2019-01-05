Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AERI. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $592,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,790 in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

