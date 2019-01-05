Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle faces headwinds from lower expected production and higher costs. This may hurt the company’s margins for full-year 2018. The company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows is also a matter of concern. The weakness in gold prices is another concern. Agnico Eagle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

