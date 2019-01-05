Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,500,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,799,000 after acquiring an additional 329,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,500,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,799,000 after acquiring an additional 329,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,869,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 147,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 2,665,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,000. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.12.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

