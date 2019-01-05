Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 25,702,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,297,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

