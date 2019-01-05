Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Gap Up to $98.05

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.95, but opened at $98.05. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 3260484 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $929,603 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 297.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

