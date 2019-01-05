Allstate (ALL) and Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Financial Comparison

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allstate and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $38.52 billion 0.74 $3.19 billion $6.71 12.32 Oxbridge Re $23.84 million 0.19 -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Oxbridge Re does not pay a dividend. Allstate pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 9.38% 15.48% 2.86% Oxbridge Re 29.55% 4.84% 3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allstate and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 0 7 4 0 2.36 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allstate presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Risk & Volatility

Allstate has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allstate beats Oxbridge Re on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. Its Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering products, including TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The company's Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The Allstate Corporation sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The company was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

