Ally Financial (ALLY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 184,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 96,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

