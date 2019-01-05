Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) PT Set at $6.00 by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter worth about $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

