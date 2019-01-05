Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Boeing Co (BA) Stock

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $327.08 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

