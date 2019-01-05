Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,063.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $75.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,575.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,210.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total value of $3,020,987.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

