Ameresco (AMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRC. Roth Capital downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

AMRC stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameresco has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $648.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Chiplock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $39,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $88,090.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock worth $283,206 in the last 90 days. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

