Ameri Holdings Inc (AMRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ameri an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Ameri had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameri will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

