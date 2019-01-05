American Express (AXP) PT Lowered to $115.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $118.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

