Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $233,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 6,032 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $389,244.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,693 shares of company stock worth $4,494,761. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

