Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.37). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($3.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $38.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

