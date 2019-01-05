Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $114.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $116.57 million. Evertec posted sales of $99.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $450.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $452.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.05 million, with estimates ranging from $463.22 million to $477.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 62.09%. Evertec’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Evertec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $28.22. 343,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Evertec has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other news, Director Tere Loubriel sold 2,900 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $510,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos J. Ramirez sold 44,378 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,168,916.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,553.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 392.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 64.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

