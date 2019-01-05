Analysts Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will announce $5.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s posted sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $21.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $21.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.72.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.28. 3,179,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,611. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.