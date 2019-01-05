Analysts Expect Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.49. 9,733,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

