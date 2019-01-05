Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Price Target at $14.73

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Superior Plus news, insider John Engelen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.55 per share, with a total value of C$31,650.00. Insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $92,044 over the last three months.

SPB traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$9.98. 337,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,503. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.17 and a 52-week high of C$13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.23.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.800000064128262 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 186.53%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

