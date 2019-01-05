Analysts Set WillScot Corp (WSC) Price Target at $19.00

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get WillScot alerts:

In other WillScot news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WillScot by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in WillScot by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in WillScot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 755,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.