Analyzing Cohen & Steers (CNS) and Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Janus Henderson Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $378.19 million 4.39 $91.93 million $2.07 17.17 Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 1.89 $655.50 million $2.48 8.39

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cohen & Steers and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group 2 5 0 0 1.71

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $33.07, suggesting a potential upside of 58.99%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 28.13% 38.16% 25.48% Janus Henderson Group 37.59% 11.67% 8.11%

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Cohen & Steers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

