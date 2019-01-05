Analyzing Energizer (ENR) and Sono-Tek (SOTK)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.20% 549.70% 9.72% Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.80 billion 1.54 $93.50 million $3.37 13.81 Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.97 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sono-Tek does not pay a dividend. Energizer pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energizer has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energizer and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 4 4 0 2.33 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Sono-Tek on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, children's lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, third party distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, military stores, brick and mortar retailers, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

