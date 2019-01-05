Analyzing Fuel Performance Solutions (IFUE) & Repsol (REPYY)

Fuel Performance Solutions (OTCMKTS:IFUE) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Fuel Performance Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fuel Performance Solutions does not pay a dividend. Repsol pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Performance Solutions and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A Repsol 5.67% 8.19% 4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuel Performance Solutions and Repsol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repsol $46.59 billion 0.55 $2.40 billion $1.75 9.63

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Performance Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fuel Performance Solutions and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Performance Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 1 1 4 0 2.50

Repsol has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%.

Summary

Repsol beats Fuel Performance Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Performance Solutions

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. operates as a fuel performance enhancement technology company in the United States. It develops a range of liquid fuel additive formulations, which enhance the performance of petroleum-based fuels and renewable liquid fuels. The company's products include DiesoLiFT 10, DiesoLiFT FEB, and DiesoLiFT EM-1 fuel consumption and emissions reducing additives that enhances engine power; PerfoLiFT PP-Series performance packages; PerfoLiFT C-Series cetane index boosters; PerfoLiFT D-Series detergents; PerfoLiFTTM LI-Series lubricity improvers; and PerfoClean, which provides superior tank cleaning and protection properties to diesel fuel storage tanks. It also provides PerfoLiFT BD-Series anti-oxidants/stabilizers for bio-diesel; KeroLiFT 10 that reduces emissions and smoke, as well as cleans systems; and PerfoLiFT HO-Series for calorific value, boiler efficiency, combustion, cold flow, soots, smoke and acidity, system cleaning, and rust and corrosion. In addition, the company offers gasoline products, including GasoLiFT 10 and GasoLiFT EM-2 for enhancing engine power; and PerfoLiFT O-Series octane index boosters. Further, it provides PerfoLiFT AO-Series anti-oxidants; and PerfoLiFT AC-Series anti-corrosions. The company was formerly known as International Fuel Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. in February 2014. Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

