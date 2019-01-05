Analyzing G Willi-Food International (WILC) and DTS8 Coffee (BKCT)

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) and DTS8 Coffee (OTCMKTS:BKCT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTS8 Coffee has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of DTS8 Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G Willi-Food International and DTS8 Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Willi-Food International $89.99 million 1.03 $7.21 million N/A N/A DTS8 Coffee $310,000.00 0.73 N/A N/A N/A

G Willi-Food International has higher revenue and earnings than DTS8 Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares G Willi-Food International and DTS8 Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Willi-Food International 9.45% 7.32% 6.82% DTS8 Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for G Willi-Food International and DTS8 Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A DTS8 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

G Willi-Food International beats DTS8 Coffee on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

About DTS8 Coffee

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the roasting, marketing, and sale of gourmet roasted coffee in Shanghai and other parts of China. It markets and sells its coffee under the DTS8 Coffee, Don Manuel, and private label brands through distribution channels that serve consumers at restaurants, multi-location coffee shops, and offices. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Coffee & Tea, Inc. and changed its name to DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. in January 2013. DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Jiangqiao, China.

