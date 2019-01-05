Analyzing Lightstream Resources Cl A (LSTMF) and HighPoint Resources (HPR)

Lightstream Resources Cl A (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lightstream Resources Cl A alerts:

98.1% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightstream Resources Cl A and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightstream Resources Cl A 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources 1 1 6 0 2.63

HighPoint Resources has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightstream Resources Cl A and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightstream Resources Cl A $345.11 million 0.00 -$740.72 million N/A N/A HighPoint Resources $252.84 million 2.44 -$138.22 million ($0.38) -7.63

HighPoint Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightstream Resources Cl A.

Profitability

This table compares Lightstream Resources Cl A and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightstream Resources Cl A N/A N/A N/A HighPoint Resources -44.13% -0.61% -0.29%

Volatility & Risk

Lightstream Resources Cl A has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPoint Resources beats Lightstream Resources Cl A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightstream Resources Cl A

Lightstream Resources Ltd. is an exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan with a focus on light oil. Its operating areas include SouthEast Saskatchewan in the Bakken and Mississippian formations, central Alberta in the Cardium formation and North Central Alberta in the Swan Hills area. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightstream Resources Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightstream Resources Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.